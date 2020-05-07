Writer doesn't believe Packers GM did a very good job in draft
I have been a huge Green Bay Packers fan for 57 years.

I think Brian Gutekunst has been trying to convince himself that he did a good job for the team in the 2020 draft, held April 23-25. As far as I'm concerned, he didn't do a very good job, mainly there were a lot more pressing positions that should have been taken care of and weren't. 

All I can say is we will see the results from this draft two or three years from now. Go Pack Go. 

Jim Kruse Sr.

Kenosha 

