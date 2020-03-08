Writer: Don't believe the limits of the wealthy of giving to all

In response to a previous VOP, Bernie Sanders is a Democratic socialist -- that means he believes in democracy, not dictatorship. Maybe some people should look up the definition in the dictionary. We have some who do not believe in a democracy, they believe in a dictatorship. We already have a mixed economy -- socialism and capitalism.

Our country has been giving socialism to the corporations in the form of big subsidies and to the very wealthy in the form of huge tax cuts. But when it comes to giving average citizens Medicare for All, how the wealthy scream and misrepresent it.

When it comes to giving a free college education to all who qualify, how the exceedingly rich cry out, "it's too expensive." Or when the minimum wage is proposed to be raised, how the big businesses complain that it will kill business. How they yell when fair taxation is suggested so the super rich and corporations will need to pay much greater taxes.

Sanders is totally financed by individual small contributions, not big corporations and the wealthy like most other candidates are. He is for workers, the middle class, and the poor. He wants to do something about the climate crisis, the financial crisis and our huge inequality. He scares the super rich.

Do we just give socialism to the wealthy or do we extend some socialism to all?