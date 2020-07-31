Writer: Don't be mad at school board but those who have defied safety

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First of all, I give big thanks to the KUSD school board members who voted to protect our community by not creating an in-person petri dish while infection rates are still rising.

For those who are angry at them, consider this. Did you wear your mask faithfully when required to be in public, and continue quarantining with your family when the Safer-At-Home order lifted?

If you did, then go ahead, be mad. But not at the school board. Be mad at the people who insisted masks were for scaredy-cats, the people who filled the beaches and stores and bars like nothing was wrong in our community. Be mad at the people who don’t know if they’re asymptomatic spreaders and don’t care who they infect.

These are the right people to blame for the fact that it isn’t safe yet to send kids to school. The quicker they get on board with scientific guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus, the quicker you and your kids’ lives can go back to normal.

Angie Aker

Kenosha

