Writer: Don't blame Trump for Dems' failings, virus issues

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Judith Ballard's July 29 VOP:

Why are you blaming President Trump? He let governors and mayors decide how to handle their states and communities. The Dems want mail in voting so they can cheat -- why do you think they're not for voter ID? Trump supporters want to vote in person. Why do you think the Dems have avoided cleaning up voter rolls?

Trump wants the country open. Look, this is a virus -- we have tons of viruses -- we cannot avoid any of them forever. We have the State Fairgrounds as a hospital -- and it's a ghost town.

We need to get back to work, back to school and back to our lives. If you're scared, stay home, order groceries and anything else you need online and have it delivered.

I'm tired of not seeing people's faces. I'm tired of being made to feel uncaring. I know this can kill people -- many viruses do. Are we now going to lock ourselves up every flu season? Have you not survived other viruses?