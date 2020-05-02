Writer: Don't compare pandemic to the Vietnam War

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today, I heard that COVID-19 has killed more people than the Vietnam War. A staggering number to say the least, however, there is something that was not taken into consideration when reporting that.

Although they didn't die in a land far away, there are a great many Vietnam veterans who have died due to various cancers and other diseases related to exposure to agents used in that country. There are those who have passed away due to the lasting effects of injuries they suffered when serving, and let's not forget those who fought the demons that haunted them years after leaving and eventually took their own lives. These men and women are never counted as victims of the Vietnam War.

I know, as I have spent a few years representing such brave men and women.

As horrific as this virus is, let's not compare it to a war. This is a war in itself, and completely different than that which young men and women fought in. I pray each day that everyone stays safe and well during this trying time, but I grieve each day for my Vietnam vet brothers and sisters who made it through that time only to come home and die due to the after effects.

Nick Paczkowski

Kenosha

