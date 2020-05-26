× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Old soldiers never die, they just fade or, in some cases, hydroxychloroquine away. This altered phrase pertains to a group of veterans who passed away shortly before Memorial Day.

A VV medical study in April had 368 hospitalized veterans given the drug in order to gauge its effectiveness in fighting coronavirus. The drug showed little promise, but it likely resulted in the hurried up deaths of elderly vets.

An April 22 report found Robert Wilke, secretary of Veterans Affairs, saying, "Sadly a small number of these men were in the last stages of life when the drug was given to them."

President Trump, in an interview with the Guardian, said, "The only bad study — they were giving hydroxychloroquine to veterans in bad shape. They were very old, almost dead. They were going to die anyway." The question is, did they die in vain and pain?

A study published in May by the Lancet medical journal may provide the answer. It involved 96,000 coronavirus patients from six different continents who were administered the drug. Testing revealed that, while it proved largely ineffective, it was discovered that those treated were more likely to develop an irregular heart rhythm that could result in cardiac arrest. The study didn't mention other side effects.