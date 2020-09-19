Writer: Don't just complain, you must vote

Complaints don't count. You have to somehow show up and vote.
1. Request an absentee ballot. Do it now. When it comes, fill it out, drop in the mailbox or your township office.
2. Vote early, in person. Dates and hours vary, If you go between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., you'll be OK on October 21 thru 28.
3. Stand in line November 3. Wear a mask.
Judi Bondi
Salem
