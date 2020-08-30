Writer; Editorial about governor's response was wrong, tone-deaf

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last Thursday’s “In Our Voice” assailing Gov. Tony Evers could have been written by the RNC for its convention. Certainly the same ill-informed, nonsensical rhetoric was employed.

I defy the K-News to identify a single sentence in Evers’ “outrageous statement” that was factually inaccurate, inflammatory, or partisan. Identifying your outrage specifically might inform us of your biases. The call for justice, equality, and government responsibility used to be American ideals.

Even after Sheriff David Beth honorably accepted the blame for the delayed support request and our local leaders praised Evers' response to Kenosha’s needs, your editorial stated Evers “did nothing” and threw “Kenosha and its police department under the bus”.

Fact: Wisconsin’s National Guard are here in a “subordinate role” to local authorities, had Evers mobilized troops into Kenosha without a local government request for types and number needed, the screams of “oppressive government” would’ve been deafening.

Other state’s National Guard support is here through a compact between governors. Not the federal government.