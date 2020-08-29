Writer: Editorial wrong, focus instead on failings of local leaders

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your editorial on the governor's response in "Is It Too Little, Too Late?" was wholly irresponsible and reads as political bashing. It completely takes away the responsibility of Kenosha's law enforcement agencies and government officials and their response.

Sheriff Beth stated in his press conference that the state had approved all requests they sent for assistance. How about you focus on our local community leaders and what they could or should have done in the aftermath of the Blake shooting.

This does nothing to help our community come together and try to fix things and move forward. I think the Editorial Board and Kenosha News can do better.

William Robinson

Kenosha

