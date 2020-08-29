 Skip to main content
Writer: Editorial wrong, focus instead on failings of local leaders
Writer: Editorial wrong, focus instead on failings of local leaders

Your editorial on the governor's response in "Is It Too Little, Too Late?" was wholly irresponsible and reads as political bashing. It completely takes away the responsibility of Kenosha's law enforcement agencies and government officials and their response.

Sheriff Beth stated in his press conference that the state had approved all requests they sent for assistance. How about you focus on our local community leaders and what they could or should have done in the aftermath of the Blake shooting.

This does nothing to help our community come together and try to fix things and move forward. I think the Editorial Board and Kenosha News can do better.

William Robinson

Kenosha

