Writer: Elect politicians, sheriffs who promote the rule of law

Vigilantism is not law and order. Encouraging vigilantes is, in fact, the opposite of promoting the rule of law and, as we can see from recent events, certainly does not promote order.
Do we really want extrajudicial killings as the norm? If we are to have a civil society we need ourselves to embrace the ideals that lead to it and to elect politicians and sheriffs who promote the rule of law and equal enforcement of the laws.
Steven Krug
Union Grove
