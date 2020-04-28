Writer: Election should have been moved and many to blame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First, let me say the election should have been moved. Secondly, no one is innocent in this fiasco, least of all, the governor.

Weeks ago, Republicans suggested moving the election to June. He said no. Then he sat on his hands. Early voting began in Milwaukee and Madison. Now what? Not enough room here to tell the WHOLE story.

Remember, Evers also said the election must go on. Comes April 6 the grandstander-in-chief postpones the election. He knew it would be struck down. He did it to crank up the Democrat whine machine and it worked. Just read the Kenosha News VOP or tune in CNN.

Tony Evers, in my opinion, is an inept, empty-suit, in-over-his-head governor who marches to the tune of the Democrat Party. He is the most guilty in this fiasco because he is the boss. He could have screamed to the heavens weeks ago. Instead, he folded like a cheap suit. Hence, we had to vote.

As to the noise about having to vote, there were alternatives to going to the polls. If we didn't avail ourselves of them, that is on us.

Let me close with a quote from President Reagan. "The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so."

Ken Malsack

Kenosha, WI.

