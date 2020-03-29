Writer: Endorses Sharon Pomaville for County Board

I proudly endorse Sharon Pomaville for County Board on April 7. Sharon as executive director, is the greatest asset of the Sharing Center that serves 340 families in need, west of the interstate.
It is through her hard work that the Sharing Center thrives even in this crisis that we are experiencing. And it is because of her experience that we need her on the County Board.
Sharon has served on multiple committees and boards including:
Emergency Services Network of Kenosha County (ESN)
Kenosha County Opioid Task Force
Healthy People Kenosha County Steering Committee
Hunger Prevention Council (Chair)
Homeless Awareness Prevention Partnership
Kenosha County Food Bank Board
ESN Legislative Committee (Co-Chair)
Healthy People Kenosha Child Nutrition Committee
It is because of her resume above that we need Sharon on the County Board. Her experience is needed.
She will be there to ask the right questions, look for the right answers and get action taken. Vote for Sharon Pomaville on April 7.
Larry Ellis
Trevor
