Writer: 'Essentials' more like 'expendables'

So as the coronavirus spreads across the world, many people considered "the essential" get dressed and go to the work as if it was an ordinary day. While they do this they're at risk, not only for themselves, but for their family.

Let me ask, are they really the essentials? Or should they be considered the expendable? While these so-called essentials are hard at work, the rest of world is quarantined at home by the order of the government.

Now most of these companies are putting in place safety precautions, but are we really safe? Are our families really safe? Each one of these individuals touch everything that everyone else has touched, from door handles to machines and tools. Should the so-called essentials not have the right to protect themselves and their family? And if not, shouldn't they be compensated with some type of hazard pay?

I understand the economy needs to push on and not everything can be shut down. It is only fair that the ones that I am going to refer to as the "expendable" be compensated in some way for the risk they are taking without choice. I know not everyone will agree, after all it's easy not to agree when you're safe at home during this quarantine.