Writer: Event underscores need to address Columbus statue

The August 1 demonstration at Harbor Park underscores Kenosha’s need to address the Christopher Columbus statue.

Columbus and the men under his command roasted people on spits, dashed babies against rocks, raped with impunity, and wiped out the entire populations of Taino and Arawak people. Two of his prime goals were to find slaves and gold, and to those ends, if his new subjects didn’t produce the gold, he cut off their hands. As a result, an estimated 10,000 Taino bled to death.

The time has come for us to make an honest accounting of our history as a country and acknowledge that the promise of America has not yet been realized. One step we can take is removing Christopher Columbus, a savage, genocidal monster, from the heroic status he occupies all over Kenosha. We need to relocate the bronze statue from its place of honor and rename our parks, streets and schools.

Why not instead recognize Kenosha’s rich community by renaming our landmarks for any number of amazing citizens this city has produced. My personal favorite is to rename Columbus School the Joe Mangi School, in honor of the peaceful, honorable, perennially devoted man whose positive influence still benefits KUSD. There are SO many infinitely better options than Christopher Columbus.

Josie Draeger

Racine

