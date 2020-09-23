Writer: Evers could have eased our suffering by acting

Saw your headline, "Evers, Baldwin make plea to Trump." Isn't that ironic. The whole Kenosha rioting, looting and arson could have been avoided if Gov. Tony Evers would have called out the National Guard on Day 1.
But instead, he decided to play politics and make political statements instead of acting. I guess he decided to ignore what went on in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York etc. etc. and for some reason never thought this could happen in the state he governs. Ironically, I do recall this same thing went on in Madison earlier in the year. Still the light did not go on.
Kenosha businesses and residents should demand an apology from Evers for all the pain and suffering that he could have avoided. Blue State Cities burn because the leaders care more about November than they do about their own voters and taxpayers. Let's let them know how we really feel this November.