Writer: Evers could have eased our suffering by acting

Saw your headline, "Evers, Baldwin make plea to Trump." Isn't that ironic. The whole Kenosha rioting, looting and arson could have been avoided if Gov. Tony Evers would have called out the National Guard on Day 1.

