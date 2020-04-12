Writer: Evers could have worked with lawmakers on election, but didn't

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ninety-nine percent of the time, Kenosha News pulls news stories from left-leaning sources. Kenosha News stories about the April 7 election are no exception.

Fact is, throughout the entire month of March -- during which time his ’safer at home’ directive took effect -- Gov. Tony Evers INSISTED that the election should proceed. He even issued an executive order exempting polling places from his mass-gathering ban!

Knowing full well that he had no authority to rewrite the election laws, on April 1 Evers tweeted: “We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role. If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can’t without violating state law.”

Yet in 11th hour, Evers tried to change the state election laws.

Evers could have shown true leadership and worked with legislators weeks ago to make changes. Instead, he chose to create chaos at the last minute and then blame Republicans for his lack of leadership.

It’s time to tell the other side of the story, Kenosha News

Catherine Borowski

Kenosha

