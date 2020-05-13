Writer: Evers has enacted socialist/communist government

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So how do you like the socialist/communist government takeover our inept governor has thrown upon us regardless of Wisconsin citizens' constitutional rights?

I guess when you work for the government your entire life you have no grasp of reality on the economic repercussions that are about to become a somber reality for countless Wisconsin businesses and citizens. Unless you know exactly what your actions are going to do to the working class.

I guess Rahm Emmanuel summed it up best: "Never let a crisis go to waste." This of course enables Democrats to financially crush people and get them more dependent on the almighty government. What better way to do it than to create chaos and fear and take total control of our everyday lives? To convince people to stay in their houses or risk certain death.

They will protect you from yourself. They will take your freedoms for a small price...total control. One has to wonder why these circumstances weren't forced upon us in 2009 during the swine flu epidemic; which by the way was much more deadly and contagious.