Writer: Evers' initial statements only fuel the fire in Kenosha

Gov. Tony Evers needs to explain his irresponsible statements to the people of Kenosha. Those statements helped fuel the fires last night as my city burned.

Does Evers stand with the officer and his family as well, you know the one that was knocked unconscious by rioters last night? I am sure that will go unnoticed too because somehow that will be acceptable.

With no proof and no investigation, he makes a statement that insights further violence and condones it. I am not saying what happened was OK but the riots that followed are equally not OK.

My family's business was spared last night because we were lucky. Until Evers stands up against this, tonight we might not be that lucky. My children have been sent out of the city because it is not safe. I now live in a war zone at night, because of politicians who refuse to stand up and denounce the radical left and its violence and hate.

These are not peaceful protesters, they don’t even all live here. I am sure you will fail to acknowledge the cars driving down the interstate last night blocking all lanes of traffic with blacked out license plates coming to do Kenosha harm.

Kindra Kim

Kenosha

