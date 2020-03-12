Writer: Evers needs to get his border wall facts straight
Writer: Evers needs to get his border wall facts straight

In response to "Wisconsin joins lawsuit against diverting defense funds for border wall," March 5:

Gov. Tony Evers is not being truthful when he says President Donald Trump is responsible for this nation's border crisis. The federal government bears full responsibility for our immigration crisis because it has failed to crack down on illegal immigration as promised after President Reagan signed the 1986 "one-time-only" amnesty for 2.7 million illegal aliens.

Add to this malfeasance Congress' creation of loopholes in our laughable asylum policy that permits entry of foreigners who are not eligible for asylum.

By the way, what does Evers have to say about his Democratic colleague, former Sen. Herb Kohl, who voted in favor of the Secure Fence Act of 2006?

Dave Gorak

La Valle

Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration

