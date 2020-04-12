Writer: Evers shouldn't have waited to try and delay election

Let’s put the blame where the blame IS due! Didn’t Gov. Tony Evers know at least one month ago that there is a pandemic? Why did he wait until the afternoon before the election to try to postpone the voting?
Talk about an attempted power play!
As ruled by the state Supreme Court, he should have known he did not have that authority. The govenors in other states postponed their elections WELL in advance of their voting dates.
The day before shenanigan should not have happened. Why did Evers wait until the last minute?
Diane Montgomery
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!