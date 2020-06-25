Writer: Everyone has right to an opinion, not one to be taken seriously

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everybody has a right to their own opinions. Nobody has the right to be taken seriously.

Black lives matter? How about the little girls and boys gunned down washing the dog or inside at a birthday party or just sitting on the porch? The BLM crowd would have more credibility if they would acknowledge that Black Children's Lives Matter. Or that Unborn Black Lives Matter.

De-fund the police? Who would propose that? The same people who backed Great Society programs without looking forward to see what kind of side effects they would create. I challenge everybody to find an American social pathology that can't be linked to a move by uncritically thinking liberals.

Remember the kids who sat in the back of science class and shot spitballs instead of paying attention? Now they make social policy. Shut down the economy to slow the spread of a virus? So unnecessary, and our economic losses have been estimated at over $1 trillion. Suicides, bankruptcies, divorces, and businesses defunct for the little guys, while the big guys who make these rules don't see any loss of income. In fact, some are saying we should shut down again!