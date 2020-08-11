Writer: Exercise your fundamental American right

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How fortunate we are to have many ways to vote.

Some people enjoy the excitement of going to the polls on Election Day. This year, if the pandemic is still raging (as many experts believe it will be), then voters have two other options — absentee voting (or vote by mail) and early voting.

All registered voters can go to www.myvote.wi.gov to request their absentee ballot by clicking “Vote Absentee.” If you are a registered Wisconsin voter, you can download the application on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, complete it and mail it to your municipal clerk’s office.

In his research, University of Chicago Associate Professor of Political Science Anthony Fowler found that, when absentee (or mail-in) voting is implemented, it appears to actually increase participation. One interpretation is that “people overestimate how burdensome voting by mail will be, but once they do it, they like it and they keep doing it.”

Another benefit of vote-by-mail is that you can cast your ballot in the comfort of your own home, and you can take the time to learn about all the offices and candidates, meaning that you might actually cast a more informed vote than you would at a polling place.