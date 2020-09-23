Writer: Expect elected officials to keep us safe; Dems push country left

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is but one thing we expect from government and our elected officials. We expect them to keep our communities safe. The hard-working, tax-paying, non-criminal citizenry seems to be thrown to the wayside purely for political gain.

Our fine governor doesn't seem to understand this concept whatsoever. Now that left-wing radical policies have arrived on our doorstep, we must take the time to thank Tony Evers for his decisive actions to allow for the destruction of Kenosha. We must also show up to vote these so-called leaders out of office when the time comes.

The men and women in blue should get a well deserved thank you from each and every one of us. They risk the ultimate sacrifice daily to keep our communities safe from the criminal element. They, thanks to current policies of the Democrat Party, are being shot in cold blood while on the job.

On another note don't fool yourselves. There probably won't be any live presidential debates. As the media feverishly tries to hide Joe. Biden's incompetence, they will come up daily with the necessary excuses to permit him to debate from the safety of his basement (if at all) in front of the teleprompter.