Writer: Experienced life's crises before; offers up thanks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Born in 1933 I'm not a stranger to hard times, and it seems that's what we're in now with the Covid-19 emergency.

It probably affects me less than younger folks, but having to commute for 50 years I've developed a life pattern of stocking up common in "snow country."

I checked in with my kids (who are now seniors themselves) to remind them stock up for some of our family favorites. Also in the on the menu were "Kennedy Beans," a three-pound block of some really good cheese, oatmeal and canned pork that was fantastic.

President Kennedy heard that warehouses of cheese, butter and other commodities were being destroyed to keep farm prices up and put a stop to it by distributing them to the low income folks who needed help.

Wish we had someone in Washington who could release "commodities" to folks in need, But getting cash flowing is the government's priority now.

While you're keeping your chin up, how about a note or treat for the the U.S. Mail man or woman, the newspaper delivery person, your ever faithful garbage crew, the day care provider so you can keep your job.

Tell them thanks and pray for their safety.

Barb Rankin

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0