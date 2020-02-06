Writer: Father physically raising a child deserves rights

How does a child wrap his head around a mother not wanting him? What is that child supposed to feel?

When a child is pushed away from his mother, there becomes a real problem with the child. He acts out, is very angry and can not adjust to anything. The father is always in his life and does the best he can against a system fighting him by making him pay support for a child that he is physically raising.

He should be given the same rights that a woman has in the state he lives in. He should be offered day care while the father works, medical care for the child and assistance to help him keep his family together and for him to keep working.

That does not happen, instead the father is villainized by the very system that is supposed to help. How can things get so screwed up?

The father, who pays pays child support for his child that he is physically raising, can not file taxes on him because he is threatened by the mother and her family. The mother doesn't physically have him, the grandmother of the mother doesn't physically have them but yet they feel it's their right to file taxes on that child. Then when the father files taxes for himself he never gets the money because child support takes it.