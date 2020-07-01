Writer: Feel protester in incident should face assault charge

I attended the Back the Blue rally on Saturday. It was a great event and I'm glad I was able to attend to support our law enforcement for the fantastic job they do everyday.

I do need to clarify an article that was in the paper. It indicated that a protester was tackled to the ground. It forgot to mention the reason that protester was tackled to the ground. It was because he ran full speed toward two gentlemen, who had their backs to him, and tackled one of the gentlemen.