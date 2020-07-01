Writer: Feels data about COVID-19 cases locally has been incomplete
View Comments

Writer: Feels data about COVID-19 cases locally has been incomplete

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the news has been incomplete when it comes to reporting specifics. By that I mean what is the average age of someone who died of the virus, in the city or county of Kenosha?

How many of them suffered from only one underlying condition? How many of them suffered from two underlying conditions, like diabetes and smoking? How many of them were suffering from just cancer and were unfortunate to come into contact with someone with COVID-19 and end up on a ventilator and pass away?

The only time anyone talks about underlying conditions is when someone reads individual stories. Instead the national news treats COVID-19 cases the way baseball scores used to be reported: how many new cases per county versus how many new deaths in each county and state.

Just because someone has died since March doesn't mean their death is necessarily COVID-19 related. It is time some analysis is conducted and reported so we know more about them than just the recovery rate for Kenosha County is 71% for the month of June.

Steve Wattron

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics