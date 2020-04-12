Writer: Fitzgerald, Vos act llike Keystone cops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos -- "Stan" and "Ollie" -- have given us another Laurel and Hardy moment. Forcing the governor's hand and sending hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin voters to the polls in the midst of a lethal global pandemic.

"Ollie" was interviewed by Chanel 12's Kent Wainscott, bagged, masked and gloved, telling viewers they were "incredibly safe" to vote. These two madcap legislators were the same ones who ran to the state Supreme Court, insisting that the primary election could not be "unilaterally" suspended by the governor because it represented an "overreach" of his powers.

All without mentioning that it was the Republican-controlled legislature that trampled on the Wisconsin Constitution by unilaterally limiting the powers of the executive, reducing the office to that of a "rubber stamp" for the GOP's agenda. Meaning these two laugh-riot legislators and their Keystone Republican cohorts are apparently in deadly earnest.

Gordon Ammon

Mount Pleasant

