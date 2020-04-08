Writer: Forcing us to come out to vote criminally put us in danger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I haven’t missed an election since I was 18, and I’ve voted in all kinds of weather good and bad. I’ve always agreed with adage from years ago, “If you don’t vote, don’t complain.”

Well, I voted Tuesday so I’m going to complain. Since we have been told to shelter in place, I’ve: missed out on family events; missed going out to restaurants; lost a business opportunity; and had family members laid off when the places they worked were closed.

While this has been a trying time for me, I followed the rules to make it better for all of us. I have a daughter who works at a grocery store and a niece who’s a maternity nurse.

I pray for them and for all of the first responders and workers who are still working in risky conditions so that there is not a total disruption of our society until we can get through this whole Covid-19 mess.

Then some of the very people telling us to stay in say come out and vote now or your voice doesn’t count. This is just short of actual criminal behavior. I think that everyone who worked on the election Tuesday, and everyone that voted at a polling place should be given a virus test at state expense, and if anyone tests positive (I hope not) the state should pay for their full care and treatment.