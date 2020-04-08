Writer: Forcing us to come out to vote criminally put us in danger

I haven’t missed an election since I was 18, and I’ve voted in all kinds of weather good and bad. I’ve always agreed with adage from years ago, “If you don’t vote, don’t complain.”
Well, I voted Tuesday so I’m going to complain. Since we have been told to shelter in place, I’ve: missed out on family events; missed going out to restaurants; lost a business opportunity; and had family members laid off when the places they worked were closed.
While this has been a trying time for me, I followed the rules to make it better for all of us. I have a daughter who works at a grocery store and a niece who’s a maternity nurse.
I pray for them and for all of the first responders and workers who are still working in risky conditions so that there is not a total disruption of our society until we can get through this whole Covid-19 mess.
Then some of the very people telling us to stay in say come out and vote now or your voice doesn’t count. This is just short of actual criminal behavior. I think that everyone who worked on the election Tuesday, and everyone that voted at a polling place should be given a virus test at state expense, and if anyone tests positive (I hope not) the state should pay for their full care and treatment.
And I hope that everybody involved in telling us to what to do, then forcing us to do otherwise and puts us at risk gets thrown out of office at their next election.
Robert Donnelly,
Kenosha
