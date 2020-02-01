Writer: Get support from GriefShare-Loss of a Spouse

Many people are giddy with Valentine’s Day approaching. Decorations to put up, or cards, chocolates and flowers to purchase; but what if your heart hurts. What if the one you loved, died ... so you hate Valentine’s Day and any other holiday?

GriefShare-Loss of a Spouse is support group that offers a time where you can talk about the death of your spouse and how it hurts. How you have given your heart, dreams and future to someone who is now gone. Losing a spouse is so much more than just the loss of a husband or wife --You’ve lost a confidant, a dinner mate; the one you go to church with and more.

While you won’t get over it, you can get through it, but it requires work. For those who run from it, try to stay busy or pretend they’re OK, grief usually comes out in unhealthy ways.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

GriefShare-Loss of a Spouse will be held on Wednesday, Feb.12 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Piasecki Family Services Centers, 2022-52nd St. It's sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for the community and led by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Rodger Rodriguez and myself. There is a $5 workbook fee.

Register by calling me at 262-658-4101 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com

Anne Wasilevich

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0