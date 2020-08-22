Writer: Get the facts about executive orders, not spout falsehoods

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I agree with the main point made in the editorial "Imperial Presidency", the author was neglectful in attributing this trend to President Obama. Yes, I wish Congress would do its job but the executive order was used less per year by Obama than any president since the 1880'S.

Where did the trope of Obama's presidency as "imperial" come from if not clearly as political attack? Why not present Ronald Reagan as the imperial president for using executive orders 38% more than Obama? Both Clinton and Obama used them less than George W. Bush as well as Reagan. The difference in perception is whether one agrees with the outcomes. In other words it's OK if the person you voted for does it, but not if the other party does

Use of the orders has been widespread historically, across very different political climates. (Look at both Roosevelt's records.) Currently, Congressional gridlock is one of the drivers . It is my hope that solving that will bring Congress back to its duty.

There are bills sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk favored by 70% to 80% of Americans but he won't allow a vote. How about letting the Senate minority bring some bills up for a vote? If it passes, so be it, if it doesn't the senator has a recorded position on the issue and the majority prevails.