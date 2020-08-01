Writer: Get the facts about universally positive use of vote-by-mail

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Frederick Butzen is entitled to his opinions -- as are we all -- opinions hold more credibility, legitimacy, and validity when based upon fact, rather than baseless fear mongering, speculation and supposition.

Recall that such fear mongering, speculation, and supposition led to the election of the two worst presidents in U.S. history: George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.

Bush led our country into an unfunded, unwarranted war based upon the fear mongering, speculation, and supposition based upon the existence of weapons of mass destruction, which, indeed, did not exist. That war cost tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars.

Trump's election led an administration that has been the most dysfunctional, chaotic, and corrupt with a revolving door of staff, many of whom are under investigation (as is he, himself), indictment, and/or in prison.

Research for vote-by-mail is conclusive and universal across the board: fraud, security, and privacy issues are rare, if not non-existent. None of the alleged problems that Butzen lists in his VOP have been borne out in any of the states currently using vote-by-mail.