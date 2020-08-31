Writer gets needed boost seeing those painting, healing downtown

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I just want to help change the world. I'm not big enough for all to hear me, but: What's wrong with people? Would your Mom be proud of you if she knew you set a fire? what would she say? If someone hit your Dad with a bottle filled with concrete, how would you feel?

There is so much to do. So much work. Is there time? No one listens, so instead just look. Look at who is hurting. When will we take our boards down? Can we? Are we going to be like this forever? Do we like it like this?

We can change this. It could be so good, just try. The people who will read this are not the ones who are the problem. Protest is one thing, looting, arson, violence are another. The few who put fire to us are not those who stand with the rest.

Hatred is a very deep hole. I don't know how to fix it. I saw the smoldering buildings and the smashed cars. I couldn't look at the Danish Brotherhood building. But as I drove home through the downtown area, there you all were, the hope and promise of who the rest of us can be. You were making the best of an ugly situation, painting color and healing on all the boarded storefronts through the entire area.