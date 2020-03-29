Writer: Gillmore has shown many times she's qualified

Jill Gillmore has shown, time and time again, how qualified she is for the position of Kenosha County Board supervisor.

Jill is a wife and mother of seven children, a business owner, substitute teacher, and certified 4-H volunteer. Furthermore, Jill served as County Board supervisor for the 2016-17 term, and sat on the Bristol Historical Society Board of Directors.

In addition to her previous accomplishments, Jill founded Marleigh’s Ministry- an outreach program that serves families impacted by the birth and loss of premature babies. Through this ministry, she has been able to serve communities around the world.

Jill has given the public and I ample opportunity to witness the integrity and concern she holds for this community. She has prioritized the needs of the taxpayers of Kenosha County, balanced the need for preservation and growth of our resources, and backed efforts to end the opioid crisis in our area.

With the help of Jill Gillmore, Kenosha County will witness positive change taking place. Our county will flourish under her leadership. It is with my unwavering support that I endorse Jill Gillmore for her second term as Kenosha County Board supervisor.

Tina McCreary

Bristol

