Writer: GIve yourself a dart

The decision to name Kamala Harris, the first black woman ever to be nominated as the presidential running mate, is an event of such great importance and such historical significance that it is mind boggling why it was not the front page banner headlines in the Kenosha News the day after it was announced.

In any presidential election the naming of the VP is a noteworthy event. This one, the naming of the FIRST black woman should have been worthy of a front page showcasing event, regardless of the party she was nominated from. Instead it was a small note on the third page of the second section. I was shocked to see an event of such prominence, buried in the back section.

What does that say about your understanding of history and the nation’s ability to move forward? KNEWS, you should give yourself a DART this week.

Lynn Biese-Carroll,

Pleasant Prairie

