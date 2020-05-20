Writer: Glad legislators forced end to power-grab lockdown

From the beginning it has been obvious to even the most casual observer that we have not been in this thing together; we have just been in it at the same time.
While it was no shock that petty tyrants used the pandemic as an excuse to seize outsized power, I was astounded at the number of people who quickly and willingly gave up their God-given rights in exchange for a false sense of security.
I want to thank those members of our Legislature who took Wisconsin from having one of the nation’s most restrictive lockdowns to being a free state. I was not looking forward to the race between Tony Evers and JB Pritzker to see who could open last.
The feeling I got when I heard the news that the lockdown in Kenosha was over was a powerful reminder of what freedom feels like.
Don Logan
Paris
