Writer: God helping her through hardest thing in her life

Just heard that the state Supreme Court has struck down our governor's COVID-19 lockdown. I am writing in the middle of my home of 50 years filled with boxes and bags to move out due to a reverse mortagsge induced foreclosure.
Hearing the opening up of our families to disease and death is a lousy way to start the day. I realize that many people who value money as their utmost priority have prevailed on our elected representatives to defer public safety in favor of profit.
I was contacted to "encourage" that I move out by calling my children and grandchildren down from the relative safety of the U.P. to move me. (my Social Security doesn't contain a professional moving allowance).
I am holding on with bloody fingernails. Not because I want the house and land, not because I will miss my neighbors (who poisoned my beautiful star magnolia or stole my little dog and drove him out to the pound). Looking around me at the little discarded treasures I labored for 50 years to pay for without my husband's or welfare while teaching and raising five children. This is the hardest thing I've ever lived thru.
What keeps me going is my faiith in a just God and my childrens' daily phone calls along with the knowledge from the Bible that those who profit from the blood of widows and orphans earn a place in hell. I have an Alanon bookmark hanging over my keyboard that states three rules you might need right now.
Rule 1: I CAN'T
Rule 2: HE CAN
Rule 3: SO I'LL LET HIM.
Barb Rankin
Kenosha
