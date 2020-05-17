Writer: God helping her through hardest thing in her life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just heard that the state Supreme Court has struck down our governor's COVID-19 lockdown. I am writing in the middle of my home of 50 years filled with boxes and bags to move out due to a reverse mortagsge induced foreclosure.

Hearing the opening up of our families to disease and death is a lousy way to start the day. I realize that many people who value money as their utmost priority have prevailed on our elected representatives to defer public safety in favor of profit.

I was contacted to "encourage" that I move out by calling my children and grandchildren down from the relative safety of the U.P. to move me. (my Social Security doesn't contain a professional moving allowance).

I am holding on with bloody fingernails. Not because I want the house and land, not because I will miss my neighbors (who poisoned my beautiful star magnolia or stole my little dog and drove him out to the pound). Looking around me at the little discarded treasures I labored for 50 years to pay for without my husband's or welfare while teaching and raising five children. This is the hardest thing I've ever lived thru.