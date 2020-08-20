 Skip to main content
Writer: Good leaders should model good behavirors
VOP banner

A good parent models good behavior for children. A good leader models good behavior for their followers.

I have been impressed by many sports, especially the NBA. They were the first to shut down in the face of the pandemic. They did so while this administration was still calling it a hoax.

Current NBA commercials are promoting mask wearing. News reports showing UWM basketball players practicing wearing masks. At the same time President Trump doesn't promote mask wearing and Mike Pence meets with crowds without masks.

Tell me, who are the good leaders.

John Schlax

Kenosha 

