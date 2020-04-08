Writer: GOP forcing election disregarded Wisconsin residents' health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m angry, the blatant disregard for the people of Wisconsin's well-being by our Republican legislature is appalling, almost criminal.

There are times when political posturing must be put aside but that was not the case with vote by mail, extend absentee voting, or delay elections to a later time. All which was designed to keep poll workers and voters safe during a pandemic.

Republicans wouldn’t even discuss special session proposals designed to protect people, just gavel in a special session and immediately gavel out… twice. Then when a desperation attempt is made to protect people, our Republican legislature used the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block that attempt. Negatively affecting the very people this legislature is supposed to represent and are sworn to serve and protect. Instead a decision is chosen to place citizens in danger.

This decision will probably cause many people to catch COVID-19 and some may die, for what? To keep voter repression in place and protect Republican positions?

Even President Trump said not to let vote by mail go thru because many more people will probably vote. If that happens, he stated, no Republican will be elected. So, it is OK if people die as long as the Republican agenda is intact and their positions are secure.