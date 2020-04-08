Writer: GOP lawmakers not to blame; Evers acted too late to change election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When opened Tuesday's paper, the first story angered me. Blaming the Republicans for basically forcing people to be unsafe and go to the polls -- seriously!

Gov.Tony Evers stated the week before that he himself could not change the date of the election -- then at the last hours BOOM, what does he do!? He wasn't going to shut down the state and then he did. He's pretty confused these days!

If he had decided to move the election date when he ordered his Safer At Home Order, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said they would have most likely gone along with that idea. But you can't make these changes in the final hours.

Look, this is a spring election which is mostly a low-show election. It has been out there for weeks that you could vote absentee -- people had options. The Republicans are protecting our rights! If we give those up and let our leaders become dictators we lose everything. What the government takes away, they don't like to give back. So don't blame our legislators.

I'm hearing reports on the radio that the polling places have taken every precaution -- going to the grocery, hardware of liquor stores are way worse. Wash your hands and don't touch your face.

Susan Erickson

Kenosha

