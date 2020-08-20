Writer: GOP, played politics instead of playing it safe

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

158,000 Americans have died so far as the leaders -- President Trump and the Republicans -- did not take common-sense measures against the coronavirus early on.

If they had just followed the recommendations of the doctors and scientists instead of playing pandemic politics, many lives would have been saved and our economy could be reopening safely now. The schools too.

Instead they made wearing a mask political and appealed to the Supreme Court to get Wisconsin opened back up without a plan while the virus was still raging here. As a result, we are still struggling to contain it and will be for a long time.

Thanks Trump. Thanks Republicans. They screwed this up so bad I hope nobody forgets this. They are responsible for our economy crashing and our schools being closed.

Jerome "Chip" Prybylski

Kenosha

