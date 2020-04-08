Writer: GOP pushed vote through in power play over public health

In response to the Republican state legislature of Wisconsin proceeding with the April 7 primary election in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, I offer this quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg from her dissent:
"The question here is whether tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote safely in the midst of a pandemic. With majority's stay in place, that will not be possible. Either they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others safety, or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own."
The Republican lawmakers have opted for power over people. With their hubris and arrogance they risk the health and safety of Wisconsin voters.
The virus does not distinguish between Republican, Democrat, or Independent. Unlike the Republicans in this state Covid 19 does not gerrymander.
Richard Jackl
Kenosha
