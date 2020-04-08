Writer: GOP pushed vote through in power play over public health

In response to the Republican state legislature of Wisconsin proceeding with the April 7 primary election in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, I offer this quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg from her dissent:

"The question here is whether tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote safely in the midst of a pandemic. With majority's stay in place, that will not be possible. Either they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others safety, or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own."