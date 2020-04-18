Writer: Gov. Evers, Democrats use pandemic for political gain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don't you just love it when Democrats take credit for something that was going to occur? The recent Supreme court election is a prime example.

Our fine governor was pressured to move the election weeks before it happened by the GOP. Gov. Tony Evers never had any intention of actually moving it to a later date. He knew that Republicans virtually had no reason to vote in what was purely a Democratic primary, which by the way was already decided. But moving the election would have opened the voting up to many more Republicans than the April date.

Evers even admitted a couple of days before the election he had no power to move the election on his own. So in the 11th hour he came out and declared his intent to move it to a later date, knowing he would not be able to do so. But he achieved what he wanted to by acting like he wanted the election moved.

This paper and many other news outlets gladly lied to the masses to rile up their base to get the ones who didn't absentee vote out to vote. The useful idiots were more than happy to pick up the left's narrative. This election was over before it began. Absentee voting made sure of that.