Writer: Governors, local and medical leaders doing the real work Trump won't

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned” seems an applicable quote to our situation today. President Trump has gone from calling the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax to repeatedly downplaying the seriousness to outright lying about the consequences.

In spite of advice from health experts, he has done almost nothing at the federal level to protect the American public. What he has done, he’s done begrudgingly and then said in public or tweets that most of the protections the CDC recommends are voluntary.

Thank God for the governors, local leaders, and medical professionals who have taken the threat seriously and have taken steps to protect the public.

Here in Wisconsin, our Republican-controlled legislature saw fit to force people to choose between their health and well-being and exercising their right to vote in the primary. The Republican Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is now closed for normal business due to the virus, backed the decision to hold the election as scheduled.

There is absolutely no reason the election couldn’t have been postponed or changed to an all-mail-in ballot as was done in all the other states that had primaries this month.