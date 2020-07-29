Writer: Grandma concerned about grandkids going back to school,, college
View Comments

Writer: Grandma concerned about grandkids going back to school,, college

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

I am a grandma concerned about her grandchildren going back to school and college.

Years ago the old Bradford on Sheridan Road had a "split shift" because of overcrowding of students -- why can't high schools, middle schools do a "split-shift?"

As far as lower and charter schools it could be possible too -- fewer students in a classroom with masks, sanitation would make the rooms safer for all involved.

Julie A. Briggs

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics