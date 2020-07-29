Writer: Grandma concerned about grandkids going back to school,, college

I am a grandma concerned about her grandchildren going back to school and college.
Years ago the old Bradford on Sheridan Road had a "split shift" because of overcrowding of students -- why can't high schools, middle schools do a "split-shift?"
As far as lower and charter schools it could be possible too -- fewer students in a classroom with masks, sanitation would make the rooms safer for all involved.
Julie A. Briggs
Kenosha
