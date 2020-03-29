Writer: Gulley best choice for 16th District
Writer: Gulley best choice for 16th District

Jerry Gulley is the best choice for supervisor of Kenosha County’s 16th district. Kenosha County is facing unprecedented growth. Jerry has the leadership skills to help build needed consensus, not contentiousness, on the county board.

An independent thinker and a socially conscious businessman, he shares the values that have made Kenosha County respected and admired throughout the state. He will be an excellent steward of county dollars while respecting services that are important to the well-being of our citizens.

I look forward to having Jerry Gulley as my representative on the county board.

LaVerne Jaros

Pleasant Prairie 

