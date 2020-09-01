Writer has questions for the president

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Questions for the President:

Do you love Kenosha?

Do you love the people of Kenosha?

Do you love ALL of the people of Kenosha?

Do you love The Blake Family?

Have you reached out to them?

Why or why not?

Do you love The Sheskey Family?

Have reached out to them?

Why or why not?

Do you love The Huber Family? The Grosskreutz Family? The Rosenbaum Family?

Have you reached out to them?

Why or why not?

Mr. President, with all due respect, if you do not love our city and ALL its people, please do not come. We are in deep grief, terror and trauma. We cannot have any more of our neighbors killed or hurt on our streets.

If you do not love us, ALL of us, and have not reached out to ALL the people at the center of last week's nightmare, then how can we trust that you aren't another outside agitator coming to our city to stir up trouble?

Eric Carlberg

Kenosha

