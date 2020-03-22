Writer: Has seen Yuhas' impartial service to constituents

As the retired Kenosha County Clerk, I worked closely with the Kenosha County Board. I had the opportunity to see how two supervisors represented their district.

The former barely spoke up at meetings and that is, if she showed up (verify record of attendance with the clerk’s office). Supervisor Monica Yuhas has never missed a board or committee meeting in the two years she has represented District 18. In fact, she has taken numerous personal days off from work and spent her time getting to know all the county department heads and the functions of their offices.

Never in the two years that Jill Gillmore was representing the 18th district did she do this.

Supervisor Yuhas has remained impartial, not affiliating herself with any political party (the county board is a non-partisan position). I cannot say the same thing about her predecessor who voted party line all the way. They say this is the conservative way - I say it is blocking services that the county provides to our communities.

Supervisor Yuhas has the best interest of her constituents and has done a superb job representing them for the past two years. She is engaged and pro-active. Monica is not a “rubber stamp” she researches and prepares herself before speaking or voting and stands by her convictions.