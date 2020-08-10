Writer: Having everyone vote to mail just a crazy idea

Defunding the Po-Po is cray-cray. But not as crazy as everyone voting by mail. Foolishly depending on the Post Office to manage a nationwide vote, and the "honor system," disenfranchises all voters. It will be inaccurate, late, and encourage cheating with no way to verify a ballot as legitimate or not.
Even a small percentage of "lost," damaged, disqualified (late) or fraudulent mail makes a big difference in a divided country where 136,000,000 votes are cast (2016) and margins are razor thin. Recent covid-induced mail-only primary voting demonstrates the foolhardiness of it. The yet undecided June 23 New York City primary debacle offers a sneak preview.
Fraud is the greater peril. You need a picture ID with your Wisconsin application to get an absentee ballot, but not all states. That’s where verification ends. Think of the ease of intercepting ballots, especially at a facility like a nursing home or a multi-family dwelling at political odds, or dishonest casting on behalf of inactive, perhaps deceased voters still on the registry. An honest voter who recently moved may be tempted by automatically-received multiple ballots.
Polling places have proven double checks, and always enough suspicious, interested parties to ensure a timely, accurate count. For something so important, there is abundant help to get you to the polling place if you cant get there on your own, safely, with ample covid precautions, even if your normal polling place has been shut.
Absentee ballots serve a special need -- absent being the operative root of the word. With the election still three months away, there is time to stop this terrible idea.
Keith Bolog
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!