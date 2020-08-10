Writer: Having everyone vote to mail just a crazy idea

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defunding the Po-Po is cray-cray. But not as crazy as everyone voting by mail. Foolishly depending on the Post Office to manage a nationwide vote, and the "honor system," disenfranchises all voters. It will be inaccurate, late, and encourage cheating with no way to verify a ballot as legitimate or not.

Even a small percentage of "lost," damaged, disqualified (late) or fraudulent mail makes a big difference in a divided country where 136,000,000 votes are cast (2016) and margins are razor thin. Recent covid-induced mail-only primary voting demonstrates the foolhardiness of it. The yet undecided June 23 New York City primary debacle offers a sneak preview.

Fraud is the greater peril. You need a picture ID with your Wisconsin application to get an absentee ballot, but not all states. That’s where verification ends. Think of the ease of intercepting ballots, especially at a facility like a nursing home or a multi-family dwelling at political odds, or dishonest casting on behalf of inactive, perhaps deceased voters still on the registry. An honest voter who recently moved may be tempted by automatically-received multiple ballots.