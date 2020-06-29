Writer: 'Herd immunity' solution is cruel, inhumane and wrong

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some people are insisting that the best way to solve the COVID-19 problem is to allow "herd immunity" to occur. They say that "herd immunity" will do away with such pesky annoyances as wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands.

That may be true, however, "herd immunity" also will do away with something else --- millions of human beings. If only 1% of the United States population were to die, achieving "herd immunity," that would be 3,300,000 people. Would the "herd immunity" advocates mind if their loved ones were among those millions? Would they mind if they were among those millions?

And if they answer that it would be OK for their loved ones, or themselves, to die, what does that say about the value that they put on human life? What does that say about our society, and civilization?

The "herd immunity" solution is cruel, inhumane, and barbaric. I hope that all people will choose to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and, in doing so, save precious lives.

John Whyte

Kenosha

